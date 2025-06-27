Fireworks and freedom: Independence Day events across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and 25 News has you covered on fireworks, parades, and all events in the Central Texas area.

Texas A&M System RELLIS Campus:

The Texas A&M University System will host its 6th Annual Drive-In Fireworks and Drone Show on July 4 at the RELLIS Campus, with festivities beginning at 9 p.m.

Red, White, & Blue Festival, Killeen:

The festival is held on the first Saturday in July. Expect live music, a Jeep Jam, and a fireworks display. It runs 6-10 p.m. on July 5.

Belton's July 4 Celebration:

The City of Belton hosts several events for Independence Day - including a parade, car show, rodeo, and street party.

Navasota Freedom Festival:

The City of Navasota hosts the annual Freedom Festival on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Downtown Navasota. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Hearne Family Celebration:

Residents and families are invited to East Side Park for fireworks, food, and craft vendors on July 4.

Temple Fun Fest & Fireworks Show:

Head to Crossroads Park starting at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Late Bloomer Parade, Hillsboro:

The parade on July 4 starts at 10:00 a.m. downtown. Start lining up at 9:30.

Fireworks Show, West:

The West Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy fireworks at the West KC grounds.

Fireworks sales open:

Fireworks sales began across Central Texas and the state on June 24 and will run through midnight on July 4.

As of now, no counties are under burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, though restrictions could be enacted if conditions change.

