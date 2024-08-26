City of Woodway faces financial strain on water and sewer systems

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Woodway is working to resolve financial issues with its sewer and water systems.

"Just seeing that the water bills seem to be extremely high,” Woodway resident David Slatter said.

While water rates have remained the same for the past two years, the cost to operate has increased.

"Especially for seniors, especially with the price of groceries, gas, and everything else we have to put up with," Slatter said.

In a statement, the city said revenue is down, while expenses are up. Plus, less water was used to maintain lawns due to the large amount of rain the area received earlier this year and there's been a jump in well repair and other costs.

"Our revenue is less than anticipated in the budget, and expenses are higher. The year had a significant increase in rainfall compared to the previous fiscal year leading to less water consumption to maintain yards. We additionally incurred an increase in well repairs, sewer treatment costs, and water purchases compared to the previous fiscal year,” Woodway finance director Brenda Hernandez said.

In addition, the city said it had to buy more water from the city of Waco—which is more expensive than pumping from wells.

Neighbors told me off camera that they are worried about the cost of living increasing – and that this change would take a toll on their families.

"That would hurt, yeah," Slatter said.

The city is planning to transfer money from its general fund into utilities—with a plan to move around $850,000.

The transfer has not been made yet, it would first have to be approved by city council in a budget agreement.

The city could also increase water and sewer rates by 5% and tiered rates by 5-10%.

If approved, this will go into effect on October 1.

