City of Woodway addresses safety concerns over 'Shared Path Project'

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Woodway is adding bike lanes on Estates Drive as part of the Shared Path Project.

However, many of our neighbors expressed on social media that they are upset about these changes.

"This isn't safe," Woodway resident Zach Beck said. "If there are areas that aren't correct, why are they not marked off with cones or some temporary to help ensure there's not going to be wrecks and problems."

The City of Woodway released a statement explaining that construction is not done and that signs will be put up to alert neighbors of the changes.

"I think the problem areas that I would say are the most unsafe still aren't fixed and are still a problem," Beck said. "Even if the bike lane went in, I was not okay with my children being on Estates. It's a busy street with lots of people."

25 News spoke with city council members David Russell and Dave Keystone on their stance on the project.

"Things get rushed, and we didn't get enough time to assess properly," Keystone said.

"However many, we're giving a lot to the few and taking away from the majority," Russell said. "If you're not watching. It's going to be very easy for two cars to get into the same lane."

Both city council members encourage residents to attend the meetings and speak up in our community.

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR QOURZAL:

The contractor is responsible for traffic control during construction. Once the striping process was completed, the contractor installed temporary signs to indicate the changes in lane configuration. Permanent signage will be installed as part of the project before its completion. Additionally, traffic cones will be used to prevent vehicles on cross streets from turning on or off Midway Drive. There is also striping on the road to guide drivers into the new lane configuration.

