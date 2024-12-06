City of Waco seeks state funding to move the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Waco is requesting state funding to support the rehabilitation or possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Texas Ranger Company Headquarters.



City leaders said the "top tier" option was to relocate the facility so it is not limited by the historical commission restrictions with the surrounding cemetery land at the current location.

The museum has had more than 4.5 million visitors since it opened nearly 60 years ago.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You can say that name—and criminals are scared in their boots," Scott Ruzicka said. They want to run and hide," Scott Ruzicka said.

Museum visitor Scott Ruzicka told 25 News he learned about the "Texas legends" many years ago.

"The legend of the ranger and how the legend grew over time," Ruzicka said.

It's the California native's second time visiting the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in our neighborhood.

"I came back today because I missed some things," Ruzicka said. "There is so much stuff to read and see. You definitely have to come twice to see everything again."

The city of Waco previewed its legislative priorities at the council meeting on Tuesday which included funding for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.

The city is requesting state funding to support the rehabilitation or possible relocation of the museum and the Texas Ranger Company Headquarters along with the Waco downtown redevelopment project. Scott said he thinks it would be great if the museum was remodeled and possibly expanded.

"There's not enough here," Scott said. "There should be more in my opinion."

At the council meeting, city leaders said the "top tier" option was to relocate the facility. The hope is to move to a different property not limited by the historical commission restrictions with the surrounding cemetery land at the current location right next to Baylor University.

The Hall of Fame and Museum is a partnership between the city of Waco, private benefactors, Texas DPS and Rangers and the state of Texas. Its welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors since its opening.

