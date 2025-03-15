City of Waco prepares new bidding documents for the 'Riverwalk Project' to stay within budget

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The city is working to start construction on the riverwalk project along the Brazos. However, some unforeseen challenges with costs have caused delays, requiring the city to make some adjustments and rebid the project.



The project will span from Webster to Baylor Law.

The city has $26 million for the project.

With the new timeline, the project is expected to take around two years and be completed by August 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The riverwalk has always been a foundational element in the public side of the riverfront project,” Waco's Assistant City Manager Paul Cains said at a city council meeting on Feb. 18.

The Riverwalk project will transform the area along the Brazos between Webster and Baylor Law.

While the design was completed in June last year, it could look different than initially planned.

The city of Waco rejected all its original construction bids because of cost challenges. The city says the bids it received came in “substantially higher” than expected.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk asked the city why the project costs more than originally anticipated. They said construction inflation and construction challenges, like working in or near the river, are driving up costs.

The significant elements of the riverwalk project include the Cove Bridge, event lawn, water wall, Webster Overlook and the historical homage to Sandtown.

“I think the bridges and overlooks look nice and as long as it is an attractive pedestrian space," Councilman Josh Borderud said. "I’d be very happy with that with a big homage of what stood there before, Sandtown.”

Alternate elements like a fountain and picnic area will be incorporated only if there is enough money.

“The water features are a nice to have, but not a must-have,” Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said.

The city has around $26 million remaining for this project. The new bids will have a base number for significant elements and packages with added alternatives so the town can see what they can afford.

The city is finishing preparing the new documents and plans to go out for rebidding next month.

