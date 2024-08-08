City of Rockdale proposes tax increase for 2024 to 2025, will host public hearing Monday

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD — Rockdale City Council proposed an new tax rate in a workshop Tuesday, and some residents are upset after learning about a potential increase.



City council proposed a tax rate of 85 cents per $100 valuation for 2024-2025.

It's an increase by nearly 5 cents as the current tax rate is a little over 80 cents per $100 valuation.

City Manager Tim Kelty says it's increased in response for growth and development in town.

The rate isn't finalized, but the city will host a public hearing Monday at 5:30 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"No, that don't work for me," Thomas Waters, a Rockdale resident, said.

"The same problem we've had for 50 years. I'm 73," Rockdale Native Alvina Randall said.

Frustration — it's the initial reaction from neighbors like Alvina Randall and Thomas Waters after learning they could pay more in taxes next year.

"You pay $5,000 tax last year. This year's going to be $7,000 for me," Randall said.

The City of Rockdale is proposing a new tax rate of 85 cents per 100 dollars valuation.

It's nearly five cents over the current rate.

"It just keeps on going up," Randall said.

City Manager Tim Kelty says its in response to growth.

"As that comes on, you need to stay ahead of that wave and that curve so that the level of service to residents does not drop off," Kelty said.

Services like public safety, parks and recreation, street repair and more.

"I think that council's top two priorities are public safety and code enforcement and also managing the growth of the city, so we have funding in the budget to increase our police salaries," he said.

Both understand the need for services but —

"It's hard you're on a fixed income and trying to make it," Randall said.

"They go and raise their taxes on the people that's out here, trying to make a living in town," Waters said.

