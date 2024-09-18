City of Rockdale makes changes to parking ordinance, grandfathers existing driveways and grass parking

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Planning and Zoning Commission finalized revisions to a new parking ordinance at a regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance limited street parking, prevented parking on lawns, and required driveway upgrades.

But new revisions allow materials like gravel for driveways, permit existing lawn parking for un-abandoned vehicles, prevents the city from towing vehicles on private property in relation to the ordinance and removes street parking restrictions.

City Council has to approve the revisions before the ordinance is officially adopted, which could take until November.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City Manager Tim Kelty tells me he believes the changes will address concerns.

"I was very very pleased with the outcome of the meeting. I think that the planning commission has heard the concerns of the residents here and are working hard to address those concerns," he said.

