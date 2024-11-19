City of Robinson to replace sewer lines in Wiebusch

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — "We originally had the Fain Estates neighborhood, our biggest area," Robinson city manager Craig Lemin said.

The city of Robinson is replacing sewer lines in our community with clay-based piping.

"We had homes there during rainstorms with sewer that would back up in the homes and things like that. So, this area is starting to become that level of a problem," Lemin said.

The city manager told 25 News that the sewer lines in the Wiebusch subdivision have never been replaced.

"It is probably our largest problem area," Lemin said.

The plan is to fix these issues using nearly $800,000 from the city's utility fund.

"They will have to dig down in each yard to connect the existing sewer line from the house to the new line," Lemin said. "But what this will do is it'll take care of all the blockage issues and everything we have in that neighborhood."

25 News spoke with neighbors off camera who said they'd had issues with sewage backups.

"With our expansive soils, over time, the ground shifts, and they're in short sections, so you get tree roots encroach on them, and you start having a lot of issues with them over time," Lemin said.

Lemin told 25 News this is the most cost-effective plan for replacing the original clay pipes.

"We have several areas in there that we've had to go into people's backyards and dig down and fix a lot of repairs," Lemin said.

Lemin said they are currently working on notifying everyone in the neighborhood and getting permission to enter individual properties.

If you have any issues while they are working in your yard—contact the city utility department.

"Our goal is once we're finished, those that have been having problems won't have those problems anymore," Lemin said.

