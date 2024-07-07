City of Marlin issues boil water notice after leak in water distribution system

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin issued a boil water notice for public water systems on Saturday after an unidentified leak in the water system caused low pressure in distribution lines.



To report a water leak or signs of a leak, call (254) 883-9255

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Marlin issued a boil water notice for public water systems on Saturday.

The city says there is an unidentified leak in the water system, causing low pressure in distribution lines.

I went around marlin to see how the leak affected our neighbors.

One local restaurant employee tells me off camera, their business is always prepared for water problems, by having a pot boiling on the stove at all times and melting ice from their machine that uses filtered water.

I'm told the restaurant's water was shut off Friday night because of the leak– but is now back on.

The employee tells me the City of Marlin always notifies them before shutting off their water.

Before the boil water notice, the city posted on Facebook on Friday saying “To repair water leaks safely and effectively, our squads will have to cut water service in some places. The resulting pressure reduction allows our teams to quickly and successfully repair damaged main pipes...”

