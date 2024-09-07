City of Killeen to host Touchdown in Downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s Touchdown in Downtown event returns to Downtown Killeen Saturday, Sept. 7.



Free to Public

Live Music

Event from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday is the kick-off event for football season held on East Avenue D and Gray Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a super fan contest, food trucks, rock climbing and vendors.

Music and entertainment will include drumline performances from all Killeen high schools, Flow Percussion & Entertainment out of Houston, and a concert by Free Ransom Band.

