City of Harker Heights seeks to fill seven open volunteer positions

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights is currently accepting applications for boards, commissions, and committees.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The list of open positions include: planning and zoning commission, board of adjustment, public safety commission, parks and recreation advisory board, library board, animal advisory committee and arts commission.

All positions are volunteer and applications must be submitted by September 30.

To apply or learn more about the open positions, click here.

