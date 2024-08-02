City of Caldwell considering hire of program director to senior center

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Caldwell is considering adding hiring a program director to its senior center after concerns at a meeting Tuesday.



To add a program director, the City would have to take over the center's contract with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments once it ends in September.

If successful, the city would be able to receive a $7,000 grant to cover programming costs.

The City of Caldwell is set to discuss the addition of a program director to the Caldwell Senior Center in August.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We have a lot of conversation, a lot of stories," Donnie Wood, a frequent visitor of the Caldwell Senior Center, said.

Donnie Wood has been coming to the Caldwell Senior Center since he retired.

"We have dominoes, bingo twice a week and devotionals and hymns on Wednesdays, and we enjoy all of it," he said.

And these daily interactions keep him going.

"We're like a family here. We get to know each other. We care about each other," Wood said.

Manager Joel Cowan tells me that's the main reason the center even exists.

"I would say that the most important part of the senior center is socialization — It's real easy to back off into a little shell and isolate yourself from others, and that is not a good mental state," Cowan said.

But he says they're looking for more ideas.

"We are looking for, maybe, some younger old folks that have some fresh ideas," Cowan said.

It's one concern City Council is aware of.

Now, it's considering taking on the center's contract with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments to add a program director.

If successful, the city would get a $7000 grant for programming costs —

"So, basically from there, the city would be able to put into the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year," Director of Administrative Services for the City of Caldwell Forrest Williams said.

And would be able to pick an existing staff member for programming.

"So, I mean, staff is working on it. There's no set in stone contract yet," he said.

But in the meantime, Cowan is searching for more volunteers and wants to attract more seniors.

"I think probably people don't realize the feeling that you can get from serving...at this particular center, we do need some more people to come in and help out," Cowan said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!