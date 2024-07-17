City of Bryan considers ending lease agreement with Brazos Valley Bombers', team requests community support

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers is requesting the community's support at a special meeting Thursday after the City of Bryan considered terminating an 18-year lease agreement.



The Brazos Valley Bombers team operating under Infinity Sports Entertainment, LLC is asking the community to speak out against a possible lease termination

The city requested new renewal terms that would make Infinity pay rent and utilities for three months while in season to allow other companies to come in

The meeting is Thursday, July 17, starting at 3 p.m. at City Hall

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 18 years of playing at Edible Field in Bryan, owner and dounder of baseball team the Brazos Valley Bombers Uri Geva, never expected an agreement with the city would go wrong.

"We found out on Thursday," he said.

The city is wanting to end its lease with the team, leaving them without a home for next season.

"We have no idea what the future looks like, and that's the scary part," Geva said.

The city proposed a new renewal agreement to open the field to other companies, saying in a statement:

"It is in the public's best interest to evaluate all available options, ensure public facilities are used for the public's benefit, and secure the best value for the citizens' tax dollars."

"Yes, the city did invest, matching about what we have spent over these many years, and we are excited for that, and our hand is not out. We're not asking the city to do anything other than honor that same agreement," Geva said.

But the impact of the termination could affect other teams in the community like students at Brazos Christian School who've been using the field for years.

"We don't have space for a baseball field — we just don't have the acreage for it as well as a softball field, so that use of that baseball field is vital for our baseball team," said Athletic Director, Brian Thrift.

"It is a little scary for us not knowing because we've had such a good relationship with the Bombers."

It's voices like this that Uri wants at the city's special council meeting to possibly reverse the decision.

"I don't want to have a countdown of how many games we have left — I'm hoping that the vote tomorrow says 'Hey, we're going to pause, we're not going to terminate or we're going to delay the decision so that we can figure out what 2025 looks like'," Geva said.

