Cities of Killeen and Belton propose tax increases

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The cities of Killeen and Belton are proposing increased taxes.



If approved Killeen's first increase since 2015

Public can still comment, questions



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We want to make sure we are paying our employees what they are worth and we want to ensure that we have enough staffing to provide the services to 160,000 people," said Janell Ford, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Killeen.

The city of Killeen continues its work to finalize the 2025 budget. No one from our community showed up to comment on a budget hearing on Tuesday.

The city is asking for an almost four-cent jump to help make up for increased costs due to inflation.

"There's only three ways the city gets revenue and it's through property taxes, sales taxes, and revenue taxes," said Ford.

If approved, this would be the first increase in Killeen since 2015.

The city says the jump will help hire new staff and provide them with affordable health care...so they can complete the essential services needed to keep the city going.

"Back in 2015 it was totally different than now, the cost of living has gone up," said Ford.

The rise in taxes also offsets the cost from the state which has cut their disabled veteran's exemption reduction by over 600 thousand dollars. The exemptions allow vets not to have to pay a high amount of property taxes - as a high veteran living area, it affects Killeen a-lot.

"We get a little bit back but not nearly enough," said Ford.

Over in Belton, the city is proposing a property tax increase to 52.25 cents per 100 dollars of home value. Residents there will also see an increase in water rate from $17 to $18.

"Belton’s proposed 2025 Budget is very conservative. In fact, it calls for drawing down reserves in 6 of its 9 funds. On top of that, the Council is only bound to not go over the proposed rate. It can still adopt a lower the rate, if it chooses, and there was discussion of going to the no new revenue rate of 51.35 cents in its last meeting," said Paul Romer, Director of Communications with City of Belton.

To see the Killeen FY 2025 Proposed budget, click here.

To see Belton FY 2025 Proposed budget, click here.

To see Belton Proposed Property Tax, click here.

People in Belton can share their opinions on Sept 10 at the Harris Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. The new budget for Killeen is scheduled to be adopted on Sept 3.

Follow Epiphany on social media!