Church mission group gears up to provide free home repairs for Marlin residents

MARLIN, Texas — A church mission group will be in Marlin this summer to assist disabled and low-income residents with home repairs, including building wheelchair ramps, fixing structural issues, and painting houses.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We want to leave it better than when we arrived. We want to love on these people," UMARMY Director Whitney Parrish said.

A mission group out of Kingwood, Texas, UMARMY, will be making its way to our community of marlin in just a few months.

"The city is so excited to have us there and has been so helpful, kind, and sweet,” said Parrish.

The group comprises nearly 70 high schoolers and will be in town from June 15th through the 21st.

"Just to help build community in the community we go to and build community within our church,” Parrish said.

Planning to help our disabled and low-income neighbors in need.

" They will either build a wheelchair ramp, a porch, or stairs. We can fix holes in walls, floors, and ceilings. We can also paint houses,” said Parrish.

UMARMY Director Whitney Parrish told 25 News the group typically works on 20 to 25 homes while on one of their trips.

Members of the group are already traveling to Marlin and meeting up with our city leaders and local pastors.

Guy Clemmons

"The community has greeted us with open arms,” said Parrish.

Two local churches in Marlin will host the group.

UMARMY site director Rick Smith has already spoken with several of our neighbors.

" He meets with the homeowners and walks around to see what needs to be done. He's the one that prioritizes ' is there someone that can't leave their home because they don't have a way out via a wheelchair ramp or stairs,' so those families are prioritized,” said Parrish.

Although the experience is designed to help students grow spiritually, Parrish tells me they are more than thrilled about giving back to our community.

" We are just so excited and can't wait to be a part of Marlin for a week,” said Parrish.

There are no specific income criteria, but all clients or families must own the home to be assisted.

For more information on the groups' efforts in Marlin, you can contact the Site Director, Rick Smith, at ricksmith@cebridge.net.

