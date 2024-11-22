Christmas tree brings hope to West Temple Community 6 months after devastating storms

TEMPLE, Texas(KXXV) — It’s been 6 months since the temple tornado in May and this tree is the heart of the West Temple businesses that were destroyed by the tornado.



LaRiv & 3West to open back up at the beginning of 2026

Kiella Homebuilders lights community tree

Storm damage cost the city $4.6 million

“We were even questioning it the day before that and sure enough the next day they had put it up. So we’re, we’re happy to see it you know. Things are coming back to life,” said Tony Strauss, Owner of LaRiv & 3 West.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice made a statement and said they didn't suffer damage from the storm, but LaRiv and 3 West did. The owner said they should be back open in January looking better than before the storm.

“As we are getting closer we are getting excited, we just had our new bar top installed yesterday,” Strauss said.

Shipley’s has a coming soon signposted. With many other neighbors still out picking up the pieces. The city says damages are estimated at $4.6 million with many community resources depleted, many businesses are relying on insurance to fix things up. Megan Kiella with Kiella Homebuilders said their offices were destroyed as well.

“Its been a really tricky time but from day one of the tornado it was our goal to work toward restoration,“ Megan said.

But with the memory of the storms, comes the arrival of the holidays and the traditional Christmas tree. This 26-foot tree breaks down into three pieces and takes more than eight hours to set up. An undertaking that's been happening the last seven years by Kiella Homebuilders helping bring hope to the storm-ravaged community

“I think it’s really pretty it really just kind of makes me feel wholesome, Christmas theme and I'm really happy, especially after seeing the damage we had with the tornado,” said a neighbor Victoria Zavala.

“Just to spread that Christmas joy, Christmas spirit, sense of community,” Megan said.

They tell me the ornaments on the tree stay up year-round even packed away. This tree will stay up until after the holidays so you and your family can come out and enjoy it located in the parking lot ofJeremiah's Italian Ice.

