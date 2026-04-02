China Spring's Aaliyah Totten takes silver medal in State Powerlifting meet

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — At the state power lifting meet, junior Aaliyah Totten brought home a silver medal for China Spring — the first time in well over a decade for the program.

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China Spring's Aaliyah Totten takes Silver medal in State Power lifting meet

Totten's year also included breaking the regional dead-lift record — when it comes to the record, she just went for it.

"So, we had showed up and my coach holds up a paper and it was like 375. He goes, you want to break it? I was like, oh okay," Totten said.

"I just went for it because adrenaline and I wanted to win. So I just went for it and have a good time," she said.

Every athlete needs a support system and Aaliyah tells me how much her mom impacts her and the community's reaction to her performance.

"She's with me through everything. All the sports...she's with me through everything," Totten said.

"Everybody is really proud, a little bit ego high on that. But yeah, it's a lot of pride," she said.

She says her next goal is to join the 1,000 pound club and to take home that gold medal in state.

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