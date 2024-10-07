China Spring studio holds tap dance class for adults

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "I wanted to do some exercise that would also be fun and make me wanna continue to do it," said tap dancer Jennifer Bevington.

After attending cheerleading classes with her granddaughter, Jennifer Bevington saw something that captured her attention, adult tap dancing.

“And I came back to Miss Bonnie with a video and said can we do this please, and she made it happen,” said Bevington.

So, she tapped into her talent one step at a time.

Bonnie Kenney is the owner and instructor of Revolution Dance Center. She understands the benefits that come with this kind of activity.

“Older women don’t have anything, and some have always wanted to dance, and I’m like okay let’s try it to enjoy it. Take a break from their normal busy competitive life," said Kenney.

But convincing people in our neighborhood to join an adult tap dance class comes naturally to Bevington.

“It’s just another way to bring people together, and that’s really what China Spring is about. All of us like to be together to do things for one another, and this is a chance to meet our neighbors," said Bevington.

