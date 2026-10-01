China Spring student accused of creating AI generated photos

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — On Wednesday, 25 News received a call from a parent saying her child told her a student at China Spring High School created explicit AI-generated images of other students.

“These pictures, if they exist, are out there; once they’re out there, they’re out there," said one China Spring ISD mother.

Those photos were posted online and shared with other students.

She asked to remain anonymous to protect her child’s identity.

“She did not want to go to school this morning because she does not feel safe or protected by the school," said mom.

Over the phone, she shared that her child learned about the inappropriate photos online.

“She texted me and said apparently there’s a kid at school who's made over 200 AI-generated photos of every girl in high school, including her. I said Oh my gosh, where did you get this info from? She said Every student is on Facebook, and people’s parents are coming up here to the school," said mom.

The parent said she's upset China Spring ISD did not immediately make a statement. She said the district's silence is concerning.

25 News reached out to China Spring ISD. They declined an on-camera interview but provided the following statement:

Dear China Spring High School Families,

China Spring High School has been made aware of concerns regarding potentially altered or manipulated images of students being distributed to other students. We are actively investigating these concerns and are taking the matter seriously.

The investigation is ongoing. Any students found responsible will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the process outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. Parents or guardians of students directly involved will be contacted.

Please talk with your students about what to do if they receive or are asked to share images of this nature. Students should not create, save, share, or forward images of others that could be harmful or inappropriate. If you or your student have information that may help our investigation, please contact the high school directly or use the CSISD See Something Say Something reporting form [docs.google.com], which provides a way to report suspicious activity on campus or concerns involving students.

I appreciate the students and families who have brought concerns and information directly to the campus. Reporting concerns allows us to investigate and respond appropriately.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, talked to other parents who didn't want to talk on camera, but said they're also worried about the impact the AI photos have on their children.

One dad said not all of the photos are AI-generated. Another parent shared that a real photo of her child was taken from social media and photoshopped.

The parent who remains anonymous said there are real concerns that worry her and her family.

“I’m concerned about the drama of this once this subsides, how she’s gonna feel about it when she really thinks about it…like, hey, I know it’s not my body, but pictures are out there," said mom.

Local law enforcement confirmed the investigation is being handled by China Spring ISD.

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