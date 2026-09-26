Central Texas residents believe grocery prices are too high

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — From milk and eggs to meat and produce — the cost of putting food on the table can quickly add up.



Grace Pary, a shopper, said she spends about $400 a month on groceries.

"I think they’re sky-high, and that we have people in the United States of America who are starving and cannot afford these prices," said Heidi Pyron.

“I fear this will cost $100," said Heidi Pyron, a local shopper in Hillsboro.

Heidi Pyron said that while this may not look like it adds up to $100 worth, it well could.

She's one of many Americans feeling the rise in grocery prices.

“Some eye drops, some replacement, plug-ins…I had to get the off-brand on that and then some distilled water," said Pyron.

"I think they’re sky high and that we have people in the United States of America who are starving who cannot afford these prices," said Pyron.

According to the USDA, grocery prices will average 2.5% higher in 2026 than in 2025. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in August of 2026, grocery prices nationwide were 2.2% higher than last year.

Grace Pary is another shopper; she said she spends about $400 a month on groceries.

“If you are an individual living on Social Security or working a minimum wage job… you can’t…you’re having to make a decision. Do I pay the power bill or do I buy groceries?" said Pyron.

Through the years, she's seen grocery prices get higher and higher.

“My cost of groceries has tripled," said Pary.

She said sometimes a bargain isn't really a bargain nowadays.

“Oh, it’s a sale! Well, great, so it’s gone down from this to when it was a week ago…which is probably three and a half cents. I’m paying a dollar a gallon today," said Grace Pary, a local shopper.

Pyron may speak for many shoppers who feel they're ready for some relief.

“I just wish for all of us that we could make some changes that would affect these prices," said Pyron.

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