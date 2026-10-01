Central Texans look forward to rainy weather

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — This week, many Central Texans may experience rain, bringing the potential for flooding. A local store manager said neighbors should prepare for the rain.



Rain is expected through Sunday, with some areas possibly experiencing 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher totals that could produce some flooding across the area.

Hill County Emergency Management has state personnel on standby ahead of the storm.

"When do you remember the last time we got rain?" asked 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"It’s been a while," said resident Vincent Allred.

While it did rain last week, Central Texans like Vincent Allred could be in for more rain, back-to-back.

“We’ve had a few sprinkles, drizzles, didn’t amount to anything. We need the rain, and we also work for the volunteer fire department, and that would help us tremendously if we had moisture on the ground," said Allred.

Allred, like many of our neighbors, could get the rain they’ve been needing.

Rain is expected through Sunday, with some areas possibly experiencing 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher totals that could produce some flooding across the area.

Jeremy Harris, the manager at Ace Hardware, said local neighbors should prep ahead of time.

“Just have a plan; that’s the main thing. Trash pumps for any flooding. We have sandbags and sand for anything, for you to build up a wall or anything to stop the floodwaters from getting in, and just a good rain gauge because rain can be bad, but it’s also a good thing," said Jeremy Harris, manager at Ace Hardware.

While Allred didn't buy any rain equipment, Harris said some local neighbors are already shopping for the rainy weather.

“We’ve had a few people this morning looking for flashlights and that kind of thing. From the winter storms from a few years ago, it seems like people are proactive these days, getting ready for this kind of stuff. You just never know…I just wouldn’t take it lightly. I would just be prepared," said Harris.

And Harris isn’t the only one prepping for the rain. Hill County Emergency Management, who said they have state personnel on standby ahead of the storm. An official with the department said they’ve been alerting citizens of potential danger.

Allred said he’s not worried about the rain, but he is cautious.

“We’ve been through it. We’ve been through it before; we’ve been through it again," said Allred.

Follow Chantale on social media!