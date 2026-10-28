China Spring resident Ericka Ruiz remembered

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Thirty-eight-year-old Ericka Ruiz lost her life on Saturday. A friend and former board member said Ericka was a good-hearted person and will be dearly missed.

“One of the most kind-hearted souls you’ll ever come across," said friend and former board member Christy Leos.

Christy Leos is remembering Ericka Ruiz, the 38-year-old China Spring resident who lost her life during a two-vehicle accident on Saturday.

Christy said that she and Ericka both graduated from McGregor High School. Years later, they went on to serve on the education foundation board.

“She moved through life with such elegance and grace. Her life was so much more than the tragedy that took it. She was just so unbelievably kind, and I think that’s why we all feel this loss so deeply," said Christy.

Investigators said Ericka’s Nissan Pathfinder was hit head-on by a man driving a GMC Yukon near the intersection of Wortham Bend Road and Parsons Lane, north of China Spring.

25 News reported on Tuesday that neighbors have had concerns with that stretch of road for months. 25 News reached out to the Department of Public Safety for crash numbers along Wortham Bend Road but has not yet heard back.

For now, loved ones are turning to Ericka’s legacy.

“It’s hard not to have this impact on you because she lives behind her husband and six children, and you feel that loss; you feel it in the community," said Christy.

The community took to social media to express their love and sorrow for Ericka. Some friends and former high school classmates are calling her a beautiful soul and sending prayers to the family.

Christy said Ericka's children, ages 12 and 14, were in the vehicle during the accident and were taken to the hospital with injuries.

She said she, along with many others, is praying for the family.

“The thing they need most right now is love because while we’re in the throws of it…the days will move ahead, and I hope that the community remembers the family that is left behind and continues to wrap them in love," said Christy.

To support Ericka's family click here.

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