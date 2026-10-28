China Spring community reacts to deadly head-on crash that killed a woman

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Some China Spring residents have an problem with Wortham Bend Road. Some said speeding is a big problem in our community.



38-year-old Ericka Ruiz died on Saturday

A Yukon traveling southbound, crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Pathfinder.

State troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash this past weekend.

Investigators said 38-year-old Ericka Ruiz died Saturday when her Nissan Pathfinder was hit head-on by a man driving a GMC Yukon near the intersection of Wortham Bend Road and Parsons Lane, north of China Spring. The Yukon was traveling southbound when it somehow crossed into the northbound lane and hit the Pathfinder.

Two passengers in the woman’s SUV — ages 12 and 14 — were taken to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

“Too many wrecks are happening here," said China Spring resident Darla Robinson.

25 News first introduced you to Darla Robinson in August. She lives in China Spring and shared her frustration with people speeding through our community.

While driving through the neighborhood, she took me to Wortham Bend Road…where a mother was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday.

“There’s not a lot of turning area, and if you have somebody going this way turning, then that car is riding the yellow line; this car is riding through the yellow line," said Darla.

Our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti talked to other neighbors about people speeding through China Spring, and they’ve seen the same thing.

“I think people just have to be more careful and more aware. It’s a two-lane road, so passing is dangerous, regardless. There are curves, and bends and hills and so forth," said China Spring resident Jerry Schlemer.

"What do you think can make this road better?" asked Chantale Belefanti.

“The speed limit…yes, I really do feel like it. If the speed limit was dropped, it would probably help tremendously," said Joelene Jones.

Neighbors want to see something done to make it safer to drive through our neighborhoods.

“The main thing, I think it needs a left turn lane at the Dollar General…cause people want to turn left, they wait in the lane, and people can’t wait to pass, so they pass on the right," said Schlemer.

Follow Chantale on social media!