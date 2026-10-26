The ups and downs of Baylor game days for businesses

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local businesses discuss how Baylor football impacts their bottom line, from the boost in customers and sales on game days to the potential challenges that come with a loss. As fans pour into Waco to cheer on the Bears, business owners share whether the team's performance on the field influences how much money they bring in and whether a win or loss makes a difference in their profits.

“With their success, everyone wants to come see them and play," said Wade Canuteson, the senior manager at George's Restaurant Bar and Catering.

A new era is beginning for Baylor, and fans are following the firing of head coach Dave Aranda. But the impact goes beyond the field.

“Of course that brings people to town, they come to the restaurant, and they come and get something to eat before they go to the game, our basketball, football, or whatever…it absolutely affects our business," said Canuteson.

Wade Canuteson is the senior manager at George’s Restaurant Bar and Catering. He’s been there for 14 years. He’s a longtime Bear supporter whose restaurants are popular with fans.

“The amount of people that it brings to Waco, and the fans coming from out of town. Two o’clock games, 3:30 pm games we get before and after, so that helps. Evening games were very busy throughout the whole day…usually about an hour before the game would clear out and fill back up," said Canuteson.

Dave Aranda was let go on Sunday after more than six years as head coach at Baylor – where he finished with a record of 40-40.

His departure brings mixed feelings for fans. One Baylor student said that while she doesn’t watch football, she paid attention to the most recent game.

“I don’t know that much about football, but it did not look good...so I was okay with him being fired. It’s a representation of Baylor, so I think a lot more people will go to the games and be more supportive whenever we’re winning for sure," said Baylor student Laney Thompson.

Over at Common Grounds, it's much of the same. Kallie Jones, the manager at Common Grounds, said numbers don’t lie.

“Our busiest weeks are going to be less than $15K in revenue, and the weeks when there are games will usually be around $20K," said Kallie Jones, manager at Common Grounds.

She said she knows when to expect a crowd.

“The busiest times during our home games are on the weekends and usually most Saturdays, sometimes every other Saturday. The busiest one being homecoming especially. We get a lot of business towards the beginning of the day and depending on when kickoff is," said Jones.

We don’t know yet who will lead Baylor moving forward, but local businesses and fans tell me they’ll be faithful.

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