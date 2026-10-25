Celebration of life for Isaiah Terrell

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered to say a final goodbye to Isaiah Terrell, whose body was found near Lake Waco almost two weeks ago.

“And that’s the way Isaiah would want us to. He would want us to pray, he would want us to praise, and he would want us to worship," said Isaiah's aunt Jacqueline Buhl.

The community came together Saturday at the celebration of life ceremony for Terrell at Church of the Open Door. Buhl said Terrell was deeply loved and he loved the Lord.

“Oh, his smile, his help, oh everything. I’ll miss everything about Isaiah. He was so special to me," said Buhl.

The room was filled with loved ones who were near and dear to the 27-year-old Waco native who was found dead in a pond at Lake Waco Gulf Club on October 12.

“He was so special to my children. Every time I saw him, he got down to my children’s level and played with them," said Buhl.

She said Terrell left so many warm memories with many who knew him.

"He was always, and he was just a very special person," said Buhl.

Loved ones at the funeral talked about Terrell's impact and his love for family. Another family friend said the road ahead will be difficult for her and her family.

“I think it’s more of watching my family trying to grasp, having to take every single moment knowing that that smile is not physically there to make their day," said Buhl.

Buhl said her family will always keep Isaiah in their hearts.

"Is there anything you want people to know about Isaiah?" asked 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"He loved God, and that’s what everybody is saying, that he loved God and his people," said Buhl.

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