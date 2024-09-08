China Spring nonprofit loses chicken coop

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — Cloven Heart Farm Sanctuary lost its chicken coop twice due to severe weather. Now, the nonprofit is trying to pick up the pieces.



Local farm facing financial setback

More severe weather could impact farmers and ranchers in the upcoming months

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's our life mission to keep these animals safe," said co-founder of Cloven Heart Farm Sanctuary Tab Sabre.

It's been a challenge to do that for Tab Sabre. She runs a nonprofit farm for rescued animals and livestock. But for two years straight, her chicken coop has been destroyed by Mother Nature.

"With this Texas weather, it is hard. It is always changing. It's hard because these kinda emergencies come up, and we have to stop what we're doing and focus on this," said Sabre.

Sabre said last year, her chicken coop was destroyed by a hailstorm. And she rebuilt another coop that was destroyed by a dust storm. She said starting over again has cost hundreds of dollars, and is a big financial setback.

Our 25 News Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier said when it comes to our local producers, weather plays an important role. Farmers and ranchers may have to watch out in the upcoming months.

"October and November traditionally have a smaller severe weather season here in Texas and parts of the United States. So as we enter that phase, that's when we might start to see some storms that could once again bring about maybe some strong winds hail, less of a threat that time of year," said Chevalier.

Without the chicken coop, the chickens don't have a solid structure to protect them from weather and predators.

"If we wanted it to be completely weatherproof and more reinforced than this original structure, then we would want to invest way more money into it," said Sabre.

