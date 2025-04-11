CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring Middle School's Noelle Serbanic had quite the showing at the Cougars' last meet.

Watch the full story here:

China Spring middle school athlete breaks pole vault program record

She broke the pole vault program record of 7'6 with an eight-foot pole vault. The previous high mark was set in 2015.

The seventh grader tells me breaking the record was her New Year's resolution.

"I knew it was going to be the record at like the beginning of the year, and my goal was to tie it so when I beat it at District, it was really great," Serbanic said.

She already has a new goal to achieve.

"To beat my own record next year," she said.

"This is my twelfth year at China Spring. 10 years ago, Hannah Morton had broken it at 7'6, so it's awesome to see Noelle come in and get that at 8 ft. So I love it," Cougar Middle School head track coach Jessica Elkins said.

The regional track meet is scheduled for April 18-19, and the Cougars hope to qualify for state.

Follow Shahji on social media!