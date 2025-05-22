China Spring ISD unveils golf simulator for athletic program

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring high school unveils a new virtual golf simulator for the team.

"We had this vision really last summer of what else can we do to to take the program to the next level and you know I can take no credit for this you know we've got an awesome booster club and awesome administrators and just awesome support from our families," China Spring golf head coach Mike McCollum said.

"Just having the opportunity to come out here and hit balls whenever we in school out of school in the fall because we don't play in the fall it just it means a lot, means more than I thought," sophomore Colton Gilliam said.

China Spring leaders say this was created to help the student-athletes train year-round and it's already having positive effects for the athletes.

"We probably miss five to 10 days of practice every year because of the weather, and you can't get that time back so this is a chance to come over, to the indoor," McCollum said.

"The simulator will tell you, all the data you need, and I started two years ago and I was shooting high 90s, low 90s, stuff like that and then once I started getting lessons and looking at numbers and doing a bunch of other stuff, I started shooting mid-70s," Gilliam said.

This is also an investment for the future. China Spring Golf continues to expand and a new feature can bring more eyes.

"The technology keeps getting better and better every year, and that's only gonna help get more kids involved in the game, because as you know the young teenagers and young kids are all about technology, and the more cool things you can put in front of them and present to them, the more the more interest you're gonna get from kids," McCollum said.

"Having the opportunity to come out here with younger kids and teaching them the ropes and teach them how to work things and also look at numbers it just means a lot," Gilliam said.

China Spring this past season sent both the boys and girls to state. With this new technology, we shall see what the future brings.

