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China Spring holds signing day for 11 student athletes

China Spring Signing Day
Shahji Adam
China Spring Signing Day
Posted

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — 11 student athletes for China Spring held a signing day and represented several sports including: football, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field and cycling.

Watch the full story here:

China Spring holds signing day for 11 student athletes

Here is the full list of athletes:

Baseball
Miles Vaughn - Redland Community College

Football
Dylan McAdams - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Chrishon Gregory - Southwestern College

Softball
Nicole Prestidge - Dawson Community College
Samantha Kresz - Centenary College

Tennis
Aiden Hager - McMurry University
Isaac Chapa - Gordon College

Track & Field
Jakoby Bledsoe - Jacksonville College
Courtney Emerson - Jarvis Christian University

Soccer
Bella Yerger - Dallas College

Cycling
Ethan Jenkins - Hardin-Simmons University

This is one of the biggest signing classes in China Spring program history.

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