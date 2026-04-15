CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — 11 student athletes for China Spring held a signing day and represented several sports including: football, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field and cycling.

Watch the full story here:

China Spring holds signing day for 11 student athletes

Here is the full list of athletes:

Baseball

Miles Vaughn - Redland Community College

Football

Dylan McAdams - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Chrishon Gregory - Southwestern College

Softball

Nicole Prestidge - Dawson Community College

Samantha Kresz - Centenary College

Tennis

Aiden Hager - McMurry University

Isaac Chapa - Gordon College

Track & Field

Jakoby Bledsoe - Jacksonville College

Courtney Emerson - Jarvis Christian University

Soccer

Bella Yerger - Dallas College

Cycling

Ethan Jenkins - Hardin-Simmons University

This is one of the biggest signing classes in China Spring program history.

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