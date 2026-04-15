China Spring holds signing day for 11 student athletes

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — 11 student athletes for China Spring held a signing day and represented several sports including: football, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field and cycling.
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Here is the full list of athletes:
Baseball
Miles Vaughn - Redland Community College
Football
Dylan McAdams - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Chrishon Gregory - Southwestern College
Softball
Nicole Prestidge - Dawson Community College
Samantha Kresz - Centenary College
Tennis
Aiden Hager - McMurry University
Isaac Chapa - Gordon College
Track & Field
Jakoby Bledsoe - Jacksonville College
Courtney Emerson - Jarvis Christian University
Soccer
Bella Yerger - Dallas College
Cycling
Ethan Jenkins - Hardin-Simmons University
This is one of the biggest signing classes in China Spring program history.