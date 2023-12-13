China Spring High School students collect donations for community service projects

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Students at China Spring High School are asking for your help, they’re collecting donations for several organizations in Central Texas.

The students are a part of PALS, an organization looking to provide social and emotional support in the community. One teen is asking for donations to aid families in the NICU.

“Nobody ever really thinks about the needs that newborns need, if they ever do go in the NICU. And it can get really overwhelming for like the nurses if they don’t have what they need,” said Zoe Harkins.

PALS is also helping collect clothing, food, toys for other organizations service projects like the cove, the Salvation Army and the humane society. If you’d like to donate here

