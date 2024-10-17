China Spring gives community sendoff to Cougar tennis

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring varsity tennis is heading to the regional semi-finals.

This is the furthest the team has gone in the postseason since 2020. China Spring Elementary made signs to celebrate and cheered on the Cougars to wish them luck.

Seeing the community come together to wish them well makes them appreciate their neighborhood even more.

"It's so amazing. I just love this community, like everyone just coming together and all the little kids supporting us through all this hard work that we put in as a team," senior Brooke Feild said.

"They show such great support for all of our sports and it's awesome for tennis to make it this deep and get some recognition from the community and to see all the support from these kids and the smile on their faces. I hope there are some future tennis players down these hallways, Cougar tennis head coach Avery Fulton said.

If China Spring makes it to state, the tournament begins on October 23-24.

