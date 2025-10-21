Chilton ISD welcomes first-ever school resource officer through partnership with sheriff’s office

CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — Chilton Independent School District has placed its first-ever school resource officer on campus through a new partnership with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.



Chilton ISD now has its first-ever School Resource Officer on campus.

The new position is part of a partnership with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaders say the initiative has been years in the making to improve student safety.

Watch the full story here:

Chilton ISD welcomes school resource officer through partnership with sheriff’s office

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I think this is a major step for Falls County,” said Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard.

For the first time ever, Chilton ISD now has a school resource officer on campus thanks to a new partnership with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison Myers Cederia Taylor

“School safety is on the top of my list of priorities, like Dr. Hubbard said, this has been a long time coming,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

Both Sheriff Campbell and Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard say this initiative has been in the works for more than two years.

“Over the past several months it has really sped up with Sheriff Campbell taking the lead and helping us come to this great agreement,” said Hubbard.

Dr. Hubbard emphasized the importance of safety and security of our local students.

“We live in a world that is evolving differently, there are different threats, so we want to make sure we provide the best environment for our students and staff members,” said Hubbard.

As for Deputy Taylor, the district’s new SRO, she’s excited to hit the ground running.

“It feels really good, I’m glad to be here. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and I’m excited,” said Chilton ISD School Resource Officer Cederia Taylor.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the school board, Judge Elliot and the commissioners court for helping make this partnership possible.

Follow Madison on social media!