Chilton ISD High School student on the rise

CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — X'Zavion Taylor is going places, and he's leaving a trail behind in Chilton so others can follow his lead.



X'Zavion will graduate and head to Midwestern State University to play football and study mechanical engineering.

X'Zavion plays football and basketball for Chilton ISD.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“How is my image left at Chilton?" said X'Zavion, a senior at Chilton High School.

On the field, they call him X-Man, in the classroom, he goes by X, and at home, he goes by Big Bro.

“So that somebody else can build hopefully off of what I’ve done, somebody else can follow those same footsteps and become somebody I was," said X' Zavion.

For his entire life, X’Zavion has created an image in the eyes of Chilton ISD as a student and friend who walks the right path, motivates others, and sets an example of what a role model should emulate.

And those who see him daily…notice the difference.

“X is somebody that everybody looks up to. You see a lot of little kids come up to him, and they always wanna…they say hey that’s X. So seeing that he is very respectful and that he’s a big part of the community. That’s something that you can see that he’s influencing everyone around Chilton," said Kamron Mack, a teacher at Chilton High School.

So what does a day in the life of a role model look like? X’Zavion said it’s all about staying consistent.

“After school, I watch my little brothers and around 9 p.m., I’ll go to the gym, work out for an hour or two, and after that, come home, play the game for a little bit, then go to sleep," X'Zavion said.

And when he’s not at school, you can find him handing out water at Walmart in Marlin when water resources aren’t available, which he said is near and dear to his heart.

“It’s definitely sad to see my city without water sometimes, but it also shows that the strong will survive if you work together as a community," X'Zavion said.

And X’Zavion is working hard to make sure he leaves behind a lasting legacy for the trail for those behind him to follow.

“Some of the footsteps I took to become where I’m at today are also footsteps they can follow to become one of the best," X'Zavion said.

