Charlie Kirk shooting death leaves Texas A&M student, local Republicans mourning

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas A&M University student who met conservative activist Charlie Kirk just months ago said her "heart sank" when she learned Kirk was shot and killed during one of his speaking events at Utah Valley University.

You can watch the full story here:

Charlie Kirk shooting leaves Texas A&M student, local Republicans mourning

Ramsey Dominy, a Republican activist and A&M student, met Kirk in April when he visited College Station for a Turning Point event. She even had the honor of asking Kirk the first question of the day.

"No one deserves this, no one deserves to watch their dad be shot, to watch their husband be shot in front of crowd in front of a crowd, college students, on a college campus," Dominy said.

"I was so distraught, my heart was on the floor, and I just zoned out of class, I just couldn't think," she said.

Dominy remembered Kirk as someone focused on unity rather than division.

"He was there to inform students, he wasn't there to tear anybody down- he never comes from a position of violence, he truly just tries to unite our country that's his one purpose," she said.

McLennan County Republican Chair Chris DeCluit said the local Republican Party is praying for Kirk's family and wants justice for the shooting.

"We hope that whoever the perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DeCluit said.

"It's not surprising that the liberal left most likely is the one the perpetrated this, and when. They don't get their way, they throw a tantrum and it now has escalated," DeCluit said.

For Dominy, who lost her father at a young age, Kirk represented more than just a political figure.

"I admire him so much, especially losing my dad so young, I've always looked up to him as a father figure, he's always taught proper roles, he just really is a father figure to my truly," she said.

Kirk frequently traveled to college campuses like Texas A&M, speaking and taking questions from audience members in exchanges that often led to viral videos.

His appearance at Utah Valley University was the first of a 14-city fall "American Comeback Tour."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!