Central Texas school districts talk next steps for Bible-infused curriculum

There’s been talk about an optional Bible-infused curriculum in Texas public elementary schools since final approval last month by the Texas State Board of Education.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint checked in with some of Central Texas school districts to see what their next steps are.

Belton ISD says it's in the very early process of determining its 2025-2026 school year curriculum which includes Bluebonnets Math and English, Language, Arts, & Reading materials — it’s Bluebonnet’s English, Language, Arts and Reading materials where the religious topics can be found.

“We just don’t even have them in our hands yet to review," said Belton ISD's Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Gabi Nino.

Materials such as Hebrew scripture, faiths of ancient civilizations, to the Bible are mentioned in curriculum by Bluebonnet Learning.

According to Bluebonnet Learning, the subject matter is not there to push a certain religion, but to talk historical value anywhere from economics, society and government.

An example used by Bluebonnet Learning is how multiply Bible quotations are mentioned in the walls of the U.S. Library of Congress.

"There are additional resources to consider as well, and it’s going to be our job to review those in depth, and we just haven’t gotten there yet," Nino said.

"We will always examine materials in alignment with our beliefs around instruction — we will always work to insure that age appropriate, developmentally appropriate resources, are available for students and teachers that are aligned with our beliefs as a system and aligned with our beliefs around instruction.”

Nino says a committee which includes representatives from every campus in Belton ISD — including teachers that would potentially teach the material in the classroom — will be part of the decision making process.

Parents will also have opportunities to weigh-in before a final decision is made.

"We may not adopt it at all."

The district is hoping to know by March what direction it's going in for the 2025-2026 school year.

Killeen ISD says it will not be utilizing this curriculum.

Copperas Cove ISD says its curriculum review process starts in the summer and Waco ISD’s starts after the holiday break.

Temple ISD didn’t have anyone available for an interview.

