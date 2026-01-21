WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas school districts are preparing for potential winter weather this weekend, monitoring conditions and coordinating closure decisions.



Temple ISD starts tracking weather conditions a day before potential events, coordinating with Fort Hood and neighboring districts.

Bus drivers conduct test runs without students on closure mornings, checking bridges, railroad tracks and highway access roads for hazardous conditions.

School leaders weigh closures carefully since schools provide essential services like meals and warm shelter that some students may not have at home.

Watch the full story here:

Central Texas school districts prepare for potential winter weather impacts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With winter weather potentially impacting Central Texas this weekend, local school districts are actively preparing for possible delays or closures while balancing student safety with the essential services schools provide.

In Temple ISD, district leaders begin monitoring weather conditions well before any decisions are made—sometimes as early as the day before potential weather events.

"We have a really good relationship with Fort Hood so we can get some information from their weather system and our regional educational service center so we can just make sure we have the most updated information," Bobby Ott said. "The city of Temple is also plugged into some good weather information."

Ott serves as superintendent of Temple ISD.

When it comes to possible cancellations or delays, Temple ISD also relies on communication with neighboring districts.

"We have a group chat with Bell County Superintendents and we all communicate together and talk about road conditions and what our staff are seeing on the roads," Ott said.

On the morning of potential weather events, district officials say bus drivers may head out without students to check road conditions firsthand.

"In particular, they'll drive over things like bridges, railroad tracks and access roads on and off the highways," Ott said.

In Waco, the district says they're also actively preparing. In a statement, Waco ISD says they "actively monitor weather conditions and plan ahead as much as possible in support of students, staff, and families. Any school delays or closures will be communicated promptly through ParentSquare and shared on the Waco ISD website, social media channels, and with local news stations."

In Connally, the district says sponsors of individual teams and organizations are working with their counterparts from other schools to make determinations about whether games and events will proceed as scheduled. The district has not made a blanket decision regarding cancellations or delays of events at this point.

Local school leaders say the decision to close schools isn't easy.

"School is some of the warmest places that students have and we also feed them," Ott said. "There are a lot of basic needs that are met in schools that sometimes aren't always met outside of school so closing the school has different repercussions for everybody."

Despite the challenges, plans are in place for the winter weather.

"We have a plan, we just don't know if we need to activate it or not," Ott said.

Waco ISD says they'll continue to closely monitor weather conditions in the days ahead.

The following statements regarding weather preparations were shared with 25 News by local school districts:

"To determine if schools will delay or close, we work closely with county emergency management, National Weather Service meteorologists, local law enforcement, neighboring districts, transportation officials, and Baylor University to assess road and campus safety, as well as ongoing weather expectations and other entity decisions. The timing of weather events is also critical, as we evaluate conditions during bus routes, drop-off, and dismissal times.

If a decision about delays or closures is needed, we will notify families as early as possible through ParentSquare, our website, social media and local news media. Families should ensure contact information is up to date in ParentSquare for the latest information."

Midway ISD

"At this time, we're monitoring the weather and working hard to make informed decisions in the best interests of our students and community. Sponsors of individual teams and organizations are working with their counterparts from other schools to make determinations about whether or not games/events will proceed as scheduled. The district has not made a blanket decision regarding cancellations/delays of events at this point.

We will communicate any decisions with our parents via our website, social media, and our ParentSquare communication platform. We will also keep local news media informed of any cancellations or delays to the school day."

Connally ISD

"Waco ISD actively monitors weather conditions and plans ahead as much as possible in support of students, staff, and families. Any school delays or closures will be communicated promptly through ParentSquare and shared on the Waco ISD website, social media channels, and with local news stations."

Waco ISD

"We are not anticipating any changes to events on Friday, but it looks like the weather is shifting and it might impact Monday. As is always the case, we work closely with the weather services and local entities to make decisions that ensure students are able to get to school and back home safely. That decision is usually made the day before and the local Waco area superintendents are consulted as to what each district is doing." McGregor ISD

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Madison on social media!