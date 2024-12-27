Central Texas law enforcement urges drivers to not drink and drive

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "It’s just not worth it," said Chief Deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Blossman.

As this year comes to a close, Blossman says he wants drivers to be safe.

“It can cost much more money in legal fees than the rideshare would’ve ever cost you," Blossman said.

Blossman says officers will be on the road looking out for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve, and swerving isn’t the only sign of a drunk driver.

“They’re not able to maintain a certain level of speed, they’re accelerating or decelerating," he said.

"They’re just not able to maintain a certain speed, and another indicator is that they’re driving 10 miles an hour below the speed limit."

Blossman says once they suspect some is driving drunk, a DWI can possibly stay on their record for life, but that’s not all.

“Anywhere from a $2,000 fine up to 180 days in jail — the second offense could result in a $,4,000 fine up to a year in jail, and the third offense could result in a $10,000 fine up to two to ten years in jail," Blossman said.

He says the Waco Transit System department will have rideshares available on New Year’s Eve — he wants to spread the message of not drinking and driving.

“When someone tries to save a little bit of time and a little bit of money to drive themselves, it could end up costing someone their life," Blossman said.

