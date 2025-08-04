Central Texas community rallies for Kerr County fire departments after floods

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On Sunday, the Coryell County community and local firefighters came together to support first responders in the Texas Hill Country following the devastating Fourth of July floods.

The benefit event – a fish fry fundraiser – sold out, with residents packing in to offer help and hope.

“It affected everybody. The good thing is everyone in the community comes together for events like this, this fish fry, to support them,” Leo Corona, an attendee, said.

Floodwaters swept through parts of the Hill Country over the holiday weekend, damaging property and washing away essential fire department equipment.

“We know the expense of loss as far as equipment and the cost nowadays, and a lot of the departments lost a lot of equipment down there that was purchased in prior years and prices have gone up two to three times that,” Monty Sanders, the Fire Chief of Coryell City-Osage Fire Department, explained.

Many departments in Kerrville and surrounding areas are now forced to start from scratch. Residents in Gatesville said helping is the least they can do.

“I’m here to support Kerrville. They’ve had to pull out so much equipment, and their time, and what they’ve all gone through, what they’ve seen,” one person said.

Local firefighters also showed up in full force.

“You’re not alone. You’ve got brothers in fire departments up here that are behind you 100%,” Sanders said.

Supporters emphasized the spirit of solidarity that defines Texans —especially in times of disaster.

“Those people in Kerrville, sure enough tragic down there, and we try and support them in everything we do, and you can see the turnout here in Gatesville.”

“Sad that they had the disaster, Texas is really good at supporting the whole state, and this is just one little deal Gatesville can do for them.”

“No matter where in Texas, they are going to support. Kerrville to us, we love to go there. We love to go to Kerrville.”

“They’re busy still trying to help get communities put back together, cleaned up. There’s a lot of work to do, it’s going to be years down there doing this.”

