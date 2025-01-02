Central Texas College confirms the New Orleans shooter was an online student, no longer affiliated with school

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — In a statement, Central Texas College confirms that Shamsud Din Jabbar was a former online student at CTC, graduating in 2010. This is in addition to his time as a student at Georgia State University. The college also confirmed he is no longer affiliated with CTC.



Graduated from CTC in 2010.

Several ties to Texas.

Several convictions in Texas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We can confirm that Shamsud Din Jabbar was a former student at Central Texas College. He graduated in 2010, completing his courses online while serving overseas in the military. He never attended classes (classroom or online) at the college's main campus in Killeen, TX.

He has no current affiliation with the college..We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that have occurred in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this heartbreaking situation.

Central Texas College

We are also learning more information about the 48-year-old Houston resident. Records show he was born in the US and is a United States Army veteran, serving active duty in Human Resources and Information Technology beginning in 2007.

He was also deployed to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, then transitioned to the army reserves in 2015. He left the army in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Jabbar has several criminal convictions in Texas for various charges, including theft, drugs, and other misdemeanors.

The FBI is reporting Jabbar posted a series of videos to social media claiming to be inspired by the Islamic State. Also known as ISIS, and had joined a militant group earlier this summer.

At this point, we have not found any other links between the suspect and Bell or Mclennan County.

