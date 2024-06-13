Central Texas coaches react to UIL playoff changes

WACO, Texas — The UIL passed an amendment on Tuesday to split divisions in the postseason for basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball.

"Definitely interesting. Definitely a change. I don't know if it's a good change or a bad change yet. I guess we'll see," said Lake Belton softball head coach Kelsie McEachern.

"The first thing is just kind of what it's gonna change as far as like, what the state tournament and that is gonna look like. I think that's probably my biggest concern," said Crawford volleyball head coach Jeff Coker

With the divisions splitting, that means there will be multiple state champions in division one and division two classes and it brings mixed feelings.

"I think it's cool that there will be a division one and a division two. You know, 6A has done it and for football and I think it hasn't affected anything," McEachern said.

"It's mixed feelings, you know, from us, we kinda wanna be the sole one on top. So, you know, we were perfectly fine with one winner...they don't care. They're already talking about three peat so they don't care if it'.s two state champions or one, they believe that they're gonna be one," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

Local coaches now hope other proposals get passed later on after the UIL passed this amendment.

"What I would like to see now is probably the shot clock probably come a little sooner than later. I know it's coming pretty soon. I just don't know how soon," Willis Sr. said.

"I think there's things that you could argue that need to be done. So I think this is a step in the right direction," McEachern said.

The amendment will go into effect on August 1 if approved by the state Education Commissioner.

