Central Texas celebrates National Signing Day

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — National Signing Day is one of the most important times for student-athletes as they sign on the dotted line deciding where they will continue their education and athletic careers.

Let's look at where our Central Texas athletes are signing:

La Vega

Bryson Roland - Arkansas Tech (football)

Eythan Thompson - Houston (football)

Amir Gibson - TAMUK (football)

Antwon Gude Jr. - Hardin Simmons (football)

Warren Richardson - UTPB (football)

Lake Belton

Cameron Bartz - Temple College

Zach Dodd - Mary Hardin Baylor

Brett Harmon - Mary Hardin Baylor

Caleb Loper - Midwestern State

Cooper Mees - Ranger College

Kat Moore - Ottawa College

Chance Scott - Mary Hardin Baylor

Tucker Schwartz - Air Force Academy

Chaparral

Torrie "TK" Henry - East Texas A&M (football)

Jamaal Jenkins - Cisco JC (football)

Deliana Iosefu - Jarvis Christian (volleyball)

McGregor

Bucky Brown - Arkansas Tech (football)

Sebastian Torres - Hardin Simmons (football)

Robinson

Alfonso Sanchez - Nelson Dustin Sunday- Marines (non-athlete)

Austin Marshall - Arkansas Tech

Tyler Gray - ETBU

Dennis Moran - Navarro JC

Temple

Paris Morris - Emmanuel College (basketball)

Keegan Dutton - United States Merchant Marine Academy (tennis)

Arik Diaz - Otero College (soccer)

Jordyn Valdez - Temple College (softball)

Keagan Yepma - Concordia University (softball)

Brooke Knox - Angelina College (softball)

Lilliana Gandara - Oklahoma Wesleyan (softball)

De'Avonte Carr - Howard Payne (football)

Demontrae Wheelock - Trinity Valley (football)

Lorena

Cayden Arp - McMurry University (football)

Brock Kuhl - Florida Atlantic University (football)

Caleb Carrizales - South Arkansas Community College - baseball

Harker Heights

Zariah Pena - Navarro College (volleyball)

Jesselix Acevedo Lebron - Northwestern OK State University (volleyball)

TJ Johnson - Air Force Academy (football)

Kai McMillan - Texas A&M Kingsville (football)

Fernando Rodriguez - McMurry University (football)

Landon Rangel - Tarleton State University (football)

Kaden Butler - Air Force Academy (football)

Rocky Crooks - Air Force Academy (football)

Armani Colon - UMHB (football)

Joe Hollis III - Midwestern State University (football)

Michael Mayes - UMHB (football)

Alvion Candia- Brownlee - Trinity Valley CC (football)

Ellison

Sidney Holland Jr. - Tyler JC (football)

Travaris Turner-Smith - Blinn JC (football)

Aiden Uresti - Mary Hardin Baylor (football)

Killeen

Aaliyah Barnes - Georgia Southern (track and field)

Terriny Pace - Midland University (powerlifting)

Shoemaker

Isaiah Butler-Tanner - UTSA (football)

Maurice Starr - Blinn JC (football)

Central Texas Christian School

Evan Allerkamp - Oral Roberts University (track and field)

Jacob Good - Lyon College (baseball)

Rogers

Jackson Dolgener - Hardin-Simmons (football)

Texas Wind

Luke Brown - USC (football)

Thomas Guess - Ouachita Baptist (football)

