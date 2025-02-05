Central Texas celebrates National Signing Day

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — National Signing Day is one of the most important times for student-athletes as they sign on the dotted line deciding where they will continue their education and athletic careers.
Let's look at where our Central Texas athletes are signing:
La Vega
Bryson Roland - Arkansas Tech (football)
Eythan Thompson - Houston (football)
Amir Gibson - TAMUK (football)
Antwon Gude Jr. - Hardin Simmons (football)
Warren Richardson - UTPB (football)
Lake Belton
Cameron Bartz - Temple College
Zach Dodd - Mary Hardin Baylor
Brett Harmon - Mary Hardin Baylor
Caleb Loper - Midwestern State
Cooper Mees - Ranger College
Kat Moore - Ottawa College
Chance Scott - Mary Hardin Baylor
Tucker Schwartz - Air Force Academy
Chaparral
Torrie "TK" Henry - East Texas A&M (football)
Jamaal Jenkins - Cisco JC (football)
Deliana Iosefu - Jarvis Christian (volleyball)
McGregor
Bucky Brown - Arkansas Tech (football)
Sebastian Torres - Hardin Simmons (football)
Robinson
Alfonso Sanchez - Nelson Dustin Sunday- Marines (non-athlete)
Austin Marshall - Arkansas Tech
Tyler Gray - ETBU
Dennis Moran - Navarro JC
Temple
Paris Morris - Emmanuel College (basketball)
Keegan Dutton - United States Merchant Marine Academy (tennis)
Arik Diaz - Otero College (soccer)
Jordyn Valdez - Temple College (softball)
Keagan Yepma - Concordia University (softball)
Brooke Knox - Angelina College (softball)
Lilliana Gandara - Oklahoma Wesleyan (softball)
De'Avonte Carr - Howard Payne (football)
Demontrae Wheelock - Trinity Valley (football)
Lorena
Cayden Arp - McMurry University (football)
Brock Kuhl - Florida Atlantic University (football)
Caleb Carrizales - South Arkansas Community College - baseball
Harker Heights
Zariah Pena - Navarro College (volleyball)
Jesselix Acevedo Lebron - Northwestern OK State University (volleyball)
TJ Johnson - Air Force Academy (football)
Kai McMillan - Texas A&M Kingsville (football)
Fernando Rodriguez - McMurry University (football)
Landon Rangel - Tarleton State University (football)
Kaden Butler - Air Force Academy (football)
Rocky Crooks - Air Force Academy (football)
Armani Colon - UMHB (football)
Joe Hollis III - Midwestern State University (football)
Michael Mayes - UMHB (football)
Alvion Candia- Brownlee - Trinity Valley CC (football)
Ellison
Sidney Holland Jr. - Tyler JC (football)
Travaris Turner-Smith - Blinn JC (football)
Aiden Uresti - Mary Hardin Baylor (football)
Killeen
Aaliyah Barnes - Georgia Southern (track and field)
Terriny Pace - Midland University (powerlifting)
Shoemaker
Isaiah Butler-Tanner - UTSA (football)
Maurice Starr - Blinn JC (football)
Central Texas Christian School
Evan Allerkamp - Oral Roberts University (track and field)
Jacob Good - Lyon College (baseball)
Rogers
Jackson Dolgener - Hardin-Simmons (football)
Texas Wind
Luke Brown - USC (football)
Thomas Guess - Ouachita Baptist (football)