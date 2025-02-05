Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Central Texas celebrates National Signing Day

National Signing Day
Shahji Adam
National Signing Day
Posted

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — National Signing Day is one of the most important times for student-athletes as they sign on the dotted line deciding where they will continue their education and athletic careers.

Let's look at where our Central Texas athletes are signing:

La Vega
Bryson Roland - Arkansas Tech (football)
Eythan Thompson - Houston (football)
Amir Gibson - TAMUK (football)
Antwon Gude Jr. - Hardin Simmons (football)
Warren Richardson - UTPB (football)

Lake Belton
Cameron Bartz - Temple College
Zach Dodd - Mary Hardin Baylor
Brett Harmon - Mary Hardin Baylor
Caleb Loper - Midwestern State
Cooper Mees - Ranger College
Kat Moore - Ottawa College
Chance Scott - Mary Hardin Baylor
Tucker Schwartz - Air Force Academy

Chaparral
Torrie "TK" Henry - East Texas A&M (football)
Jamaal Jenkins - Cisco JC (football)
Deliana Iosefu - Jarvis Christian (volleyball)

McGregor
Bucky Brown - Arkansas Tech (football)
Sebastian Torres - Hardin Simmons (football)

Robinson
Alfonso Sanchez - Nelson Dustin Sunday- Marines (non-athlete)
Austin Marshall - Arkansas Tech
Tyler Gray - ETBU
Dennis Moran - Navarro JC

Temple
Paris Morris - Emmanuel College (basketball)
Keegan Dutton - United States Merchant Marine Academy (tennis)
Arik Diaz - Otero College (soccer)
Jordyn Valdez - Temple College (softball)
Keagan Yepma - Concordia University (softball)
Brooke Knox - Angelina College (softball)
Lilliana Gandara - Oklahoma Wesleyan (softball)
De'Avonte Carr - Howard Payne (football)
Demontrae Wheelock - Trinity Valley (football)

Lorena
Cayden Arp - McMurry University (football)
Brock Kuhl - Florida Atlantic University (football)
Caleb Carrizales - South Arkansas Community College - baseball

Harker Heights
Zariah Pena - Navarro College (volleyball)
Jesselix Acevedo Lebron - Northwestern OK State University (volleyball)
TJ Johnson - Air Force Academy (football)
Kai McMillan - Texas A&M Kingsville (football)
Fernando Rodriguez - McMurry University (football)
Landon Rangel - Tarleton State University (football)
Kaden Butler - Air Force Academy (football)
Rocky Crooks - Air Force Academy (football)
Armani Colon - UMHB (football)
Joe Hollis III - Midwestern State University (football)
Michael Mayes - UMHB (football)
Alvion Candia- Brownlee - Trinity Valley CC (football)

Ellison
Sidney Holland Jr. - Tyler JC (football)
Travaris Turner-Smith - Blinn JC (football)
Aiden Uresti - Mary Hardin Baylor (football)

Killeen
Aaliyah Barnes - Georgia Southern (track and field)
Terriny Pace - Midland University (powerlifting)

Shoemaker
Isaiah Butler-Tanner - UTSA (football)
Maurice Starr - Blinn JC (football)

Central Texas Christian School
Evan Allerkamp - Oral Roberts University (track and field)
Jacob Good - Lyon College (baseball)

Rogers
Jackson Dolgener - Hardin-Simmons (football)

Texas Wind
Luke Brown - USC (football)
Thomas Guess - Ouachita Baptist (football)

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood