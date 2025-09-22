Central Texans reflect on Charlie Kirk’s legacy after attending memorial in Arizona

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texans who traveled to Arizona for Charlie Kirk’s memorial say the experience was life-changing, calling it a powerful moment of faith and unity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I felt it would be just an important event to celebrate the life of somebody who has done the things that most of us wish we could do,” said one Central Texan who attended the memorial, Stone Davidson.

Sunday morning- thousands packed State Farm stadium in Arizona— celebrating the life and legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Among the thousands in attendance...were some of our neighbors from right here in Central Texas.

“What I felt there is something I’ve never felt before and I’ve been to other events. I’ve been to other funerals and memorials but nothing quite like this,” said Davidson.

Stone Davidson and a group from Vintage Church in Harker Heights made the journey to Arizona to pay their respects.

“That revival that we were expecting, it’s here and that event has kind of been the kickoff and the stepping stone,” said Davidson.

Several people spoke at the event, including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Kirk's wife and new Turning Point CEO, Erika Kirk.

A moment Davidson and many others tell 25 News they’ll carry forever.

“The feeling is what I went for and the feeling is what I got times 10,” said Davidson.

More than 70,000 people attended the memorial service. Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot, is launching an independent external review of the shooting in an effort to improve safety practices.

