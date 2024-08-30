CASA of Milam County selling raffle tickets ahead of largest fundraiser event in September

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — CASA of Milam County is selling raffle tickets ahead of its largest fundraiser event of year.



CASA of Milam County is raffling a UTV for its "Taste of Milam" fundraiser next month.

The funds from the tickets, priced at $25, will go toward operations and helping local kids in the foster care system.

The organization will sell raffle tickets at football games at Rockdale ISD on Aug. 30, Cameron ISD on Sept. 6 and Thorndale ISD on Sept. 13.

"Taste of Milam" will be held on Sept. 14 from 6-10 p.m. at The Venue at Railfan in Cameron.

Executive Director Rachel Owens says the funds will go toward training, supplies and transportation to help over 100 local kids.

"Our goal is for each kiddo to have an advocate, and with these funds that our fundraiser will provide for us — we hope — will provide us the means to be able to continue that work here in our county," Owens said.

