Career counseling: Local nonprofit assists community in job help

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — If you’re looking to get a jump start on your your career local non-profit, Community Resources Planning wants to help you out.

Community resource planning has partnered with Southern Careers Institute to help empower local residents to explore and prepare for a career they are passionate about.

CRP offers guidance in fields like medical assisting, cosmetology, electrical work, public safety, photography, and insurance.

This program targets high school seniors, anyone unemployed, veterans or locals wanting to grow professionally.

During the monthly 1 hour sessions you can get insight from a local industry leader. You’ll also get free job search help, and resume support.

25News Reporter Dominique Leh met with Vice President of CRP Kennisha Thornton. Thornton says she wants to be a guide for people taking the next steps towards their future.

"People will come into the office and say hey you know I. want to look for a job in this particular field, you know, but I don't know where to go to apply, or I'm unsure how to fill out this application. I want to go to school, but how do I go through financial aid? How do I do this? So we want to make sure that we're there to help them hold their hand and take those steps," said Thornton.

Community Resource Planning can be found at Southern Careers Institute, the workshops will begin in July and will also be held at Southern Careers Institute.

You can register for upcoming sessionshere. You can contact CRP at 254-498-7740

