Cameron Park Zoo to hold mural painting session for artists

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park Zoo has started the process of painting their mural, and Central Texans can come help put the final touches on it.

Every year, the Creative Waco Art Apprenticeship Program creates a new mural in the city.

This year, Cameron Park Zoo is inviting Central Texans to come out and help paint the new penguin shores exhibit.

The program aims to give high school students and other professional artists a chance to tell their stories with a painting.

The event will be free and will be held from 9 to 11 in the morning.

