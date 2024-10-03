Cameron Lions Club to add more upgrades to city park this fall

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — The Cameron Lions Club completed more upgrades to the Lions Centennial Park Monday and are planning to add more this fall.



The Cameron Lions Club has been adding improvements to the city's park since the 70s.

The group upgraded the park gazebo, added 8 pickle ball courts and new signage, and recently put mulch and barriers around the playground.

Now, they're working to add new picnic tables, park benches, swings and slides.

The projects are made possible through community donations, which can be mailed to PO Box 52, Cameron, Texas, 76520

Gary Fuchs remembers playing at the local park in Cameron as a child.

"This is the slide you grew up on?", 15ABC asked.

"Yes, and there was another one here that was probably a 10-foot slide that we used to use," Fuchs said.

But now, he's devoting his time to make a change for the next generation —

"Being involved with the park and seeing the number of children that are able to come and play here through the two or three generations now, it's encouraging and the improvements that have happened in our city over those years," he said.

Part of a decades long commitment with the Cameron Lions Club.

"Our Lions Club involvement with the city park goes back to probably the 70s," he said.

"This last year, the Lions approached the city about kind of taking over this to make it, as you see here, the lions centennial park, and so they have done that and they have started these projects like that," City Manager Ricky Tow said.

So far, the group has upgraded the park gazebo, added 8 pickle ball courts and new signage — it also recently put mulch and barriers around the playground.

"The use of the park by our citizens has multiplied, and there are people from all over Central Texas that have come to use our pickle ball courts, which means they're using other things in the City of Cameron," Fuchs said.

But they're not done yet.

"Other upgrades that are coming will be new picnic tables, new park benches, new swings, new slides," he said.

— and it's all with help from the community.

"The Lions Club happens to be the lead organization organizing these things, but the citizens of Cameron have funded this through a variety of ways and it's greatly appreciated," Fuchs said.

