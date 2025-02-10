Cameron Elementary installs new book vending machine, sees behavior improvement

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Cameron Elementary School installed a new book vending machine in January, advancing students' education and improving behavior.



The book vending machine rewards students for displaying positive behavior like integrity, respect and standing up for others.

Fifth-grade student Julianna Reyes came up with the idea as a member of the school's Student Council.

Her advisor, Terica Fraction, helped raise funds for the machine, hosting a Read-a-Thon and recruiting local organizations.

This is the second book vending machine in the district, and Fraction says she's noticed improved behavior since it's been installed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fifth grader Julianna Reyes wanted to bring something fun to Cameron Elementary.

“My first idea that came to mind was having a vending machine for like, the students, the snack vending machine," Reyes said

Now, her idea is a reality with a twist.

Instead of chips and candy, you'll find adventure and imagination inside this vending machine.

Brieanna Smith Julianna Reyes, a fifth-grade student who sparked the idea of installing a book vending machine, shows a classmate how to use it.

“ I was super proud of how we came from a sticky note to this entire machine," Fraction said.

That machine was made possible with help from Student Council Advisor Terica Fraction.

“ We started by doing a fundraiser, a Read-A-Thon, and we didn't reach our goal, and so after that we ended up going to different local organizations," she said.

Brieanna Smith Student Council Advisor Terica Fraction helped raise money for the vending machine, hosting a fundraiser and asking local organizations to pitch in.

Here's how it works.

“You have to save up five 'Yoekens,' is what we call them, and you can trade them in for one coin," Reyes said.

“It's not only about their behavior, but it's also about building their character. So it's about being respectful to their peers and adults. It's about being honest," Fraction said.

Students pick their book and then —

"Enjoy your book," the automatic voice on the machine said.

“ It was like surprising. I got scared at first when it talked,” Angelique Arrella, a student, said.

15ABC talked to a few students who've used the machine.

Brieanna Smith Students, Lauryn Mendoza, Angelique Arrella and Lisette Gonzales, look at books they want from the machine. They've all gotten a chance to get a book.

“ When I got a book out of the vending machine, I feel like I achieved something, which I did," another student, Lauryn Mendoza, said.

“ It felt like, like I was rewarded with something that is special and that I will remember forever," Lisette Gonzales, another classmate, said.

The goal is to educate them both inside and outside the classroom.

Ms. Fraction tells 15ABC she's even saw behavior improvement since the machine's arrival.

"How did you feel just seeing the kids get these books and see their faces light up?," 15ABC asked.

“ It's amazing like the kids think the world of it and to see their faces light up, 'I want that book. I want that book.' It's great," Fraction said.

