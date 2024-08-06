Cameron city council names interim police chief

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Cameron City Council named its interim police chief during an executive session Monday, just a week after current Chief Lonnie Gosch resigned.



Cameron City Council named Carlton Scott interim police chief.

Current Chief Lonnie Gosch resigned, effective Aug. 9, to practice law with his son.

The city is expecting the new chief to start work Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Cameron Police Department will have a new police chief by the end of the week.

Cameron City Council named Carlton Scott interim police chief Monday.

The decision is just one week after current Chief Lonnie Gosch resigned to practice law with his son.

City Manager Ricky Tow says the council picked Scott from a list of names.

"It's a seamless transition we're hoping. Hopefully, the officers take that as well," he said. "The citizens, you know, this is just another step in our process we go through, you know, we hate to see employees leave and stuff, but in the same token, the city must go on."

