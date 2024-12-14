Caldwell tackles poor drainage issues with major $2.1 million street, culvert project

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Crews are installing new culverts on Kleb Street to address years of poor drainage, which often results in flooding.



Delvin Williams, a local resident, lives along Kleb Street and has captured video of the area flooding during heavy rains.

The City of Caldwell secured a $2.1 million grant to install the culverts, repave Kleb Street, and add a culvert on Harvey Street.

It's been in the works for years but was delayed due to funding issues.

The city expects the work to be complete by fall 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Crews in Caldwell are installing new culverts on Kleb Street after years of bad drainage, and Delvin William’s home is in the middle of it all.

"It's a much-needed upgrade to the street," William's said.

He said when it rains, it gets pretty bad.

"I have taken a video that shows the water accumulating, kind of looking like a white lake rafting. Also, kids have played in it before, too, when it's gotten pretty hot. We were concerned at one time that those children may accidentally drown," Williams said.



But the city believes this project should finally solve the problem.

15ABC received a statement saying the project has been in the works for years — the only issue is funding.



Now, the city has a $2.1 million dollar grant to install culverts, repave Kleb Street, and add a culvert on Harvey Street.

"Well, we're very happy that this street has gotten some attention because, again, in the past, this has not been one of Caldwell's premier streets," he said.



Delvin’s anxious to see how the new system fares during the next heavy rain.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have the project done from the very beginning when the street was constructed, but it takes time," Williams said.

