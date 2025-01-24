Burleson County's growth brings development, but small business like Front Street Burgers is closing

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Burleson County grew in 2024, welcoming new subdivisions, residents and businesses, and is expected to continuing grow in 2025. But some small business owners aren't feeling the effects, encouraging people to shop local.



Burleson County’s population was expected to grow by 800 people in 2024, bringing new development like subdivisions and businesses with it.

But small business owners like Stacie Crocker — who owns Front Street Burgers — aren't necessarily reaping the benefits, closing down shop after about four years due to higher prices.

Now, she's encouraging the community to support small businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Burleson County's population is estimated to have increased by about 800 in 2024, bringing more development with it.

Brieanna Smith Developers work on a new subdivision along North Main Street. It's one of many housing projects expected to add a total of 500-600 homes, part of a larger trend of growth in 2024.

"We are excited about the growth coming to Caldwell," Mayor Janice Easter said. "We're looking at an additional 500 or 600 homes here, hopefully within the next two or three years."

But small business owners like Stacie Crocker tell 15ABC it's not enough to support homegrown efforts.

"I'm very happy to see growth here. It's a mixed hat though because at the same time, it's just chomping out more country," Crocker said.

She's the owner of Front Street Burgers in Chriesman.

Brieanna Smith Stacie Crocker has owned Front Street Burgers in Chriseman since 2020. But she's forced to shut her doors after experiencing higher prices for goods.

"I've been here since April of 2020," she said.

But she's closing up shop for good.

"How did you feel just announcing you were closing?," 15ABC asked.

"It's heartbreaking to a major degree, but I'm very proud of what I've done here," Crocker said.

Brieanna Smith Stacie prepares to flip a burger. She says this week is her last week serving food, but appreciates the community's support over the past 4 years.

She tells 15ABC higher prices are to blame.

"I went from barely in the black to red pretty quickly in the last four or five months," she said.

"I've had to raise my prices twice over the four and a half years plus that I've worked here," Crocker said.

Brieanna Smith Stacie Crocker prepares a burger. She is forced to close her business because of higher prices.

But her final message to the community is to shop small.

"That is the heart of the community, and they're the people who give back too," Crocker said.

Though this may be one of her last burgers —

"I'm not quite certain what I have in my future," she said.

"Otherwise, that will be the end of Front Street Burgers, but it's not the end of me for darn sure. I've got other plans."

Brieanna Smith Now, she is trying to get rid of decor, planning to stay open until mid-March to sell.

